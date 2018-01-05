The Hairoun/FLOW/National Lotteries Authority North East Football League took place yesterday afternoon, when All Stars overwhelmed DESCO Strikers beating them 8-nil in the Quarter-Finals of the First Division at the Chili Playing Field in Georgetown.

Omar Cupid scored four of the goals, with a goal each by Devonte Bynoe, Ricardo Glasgow, Tevin Thompson, and Leroy Charles.

World X1 will meet Progressive Force in the last Quarter-Final of the First Division Championship also at the Chili Playing Field in Georgetown this afternoon at 4:15.







