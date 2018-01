MISS ED-NA JOHN better known as ED-NA WARD-ROBE-BUTCHER of Buccament Bay died on Saturday December 30th at the age of 92. The funeral takes place on Saturday January 13th at the Wesley-ann Holiness Church, Buccament Bay. The body lies at the church from 1:00 pm. The service begins at 2:00 pm. Burial will be at the Peniston Cemetery.







