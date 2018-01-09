Issues of Mental Health raised by the PM

The issue of how and why persons are admitted to the Mental Health Rehabilitation Center, was raised by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves – following claims that a Vincentian model – was admitted to the hospital, for using obscene language on the Wife of this country’s Minister of Finance.

The subject, was sparked by various comments and questions on Social Media, involving a 22-year-old Aspiring Model Yugge Farrell of Ottley Hall, who was sent to the Mental Health Institution for evaluation, following claims that she allegedly used obscene language on Karen Duncan-Gonsalves, the wife of Finance Minister Camillo Gonsalves

Speaking on We FM this morning, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said certain laws are in place to deal with such incidences.

Dr. Gonsalves said the matter is of serious concern, and should not be trivialized.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related