Newly installed Commissioner of Police Acting Installed

The newly installed Commissioner of Police (Acting), Collin John, has stated his commitment to the continued development of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force.

He gave the assurance while speaking on the Police on the Beat programme aired on NBC Radio on Monday night.

Acting Commissioner John says he is confident in that the men and women under his command will continue to work together for the benefit of the organization.

Acting Commissioner John also expressed09 gratitude to his predecessors for their contribution to the Police Force.

