GHS MEMORIAL SERVICE

The Girls’ High School will host a Memorial Service today, to honour the memory of the late Educator, Gillis Francis.

Mr. Francis, who served in the field of Education for several years, passed away late last year.

At the time of his death, he was the Head of the Mathematics Department at the Girls High School.

Today’s Service take place at the Girls High School from eight-thirty this morning and will be laid to rest tomorrow, following a Funeral Service at the Marriaqua Methodist Church.







