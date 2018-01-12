NO IDENTIFICATION

The body of the Caucasian Male that washed ashore on the beach in Peruvian Vale, early this week has not yet been identified.

The Police told NBC News yesterday that there is information available to them, but no one has yet come forward to identify the body.

On Monday 8th of January, Police was alerted to the body, which was discovered at around 7:30 am – in close proximity to the Argyle International Airport.

The body is slimly built – about six (6) feet two (2) inches in height and was adjudged to be in the mid-thirties.







