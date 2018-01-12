POLICE RESPONSE TO CRIME PREVENTION

The Acting Deputy Commissioner of Police, Frankie Joseph, said crime prevention continues to be major area of focus for the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force in 2018.

He made the point while addressing issues of security during the Police on the Beat programme aired on NBC Radio on Monday night.

Acting Deputy Commissioner Joseph said the police continues to engage young people in positive activities to minimize the risk of criminal behaviors and the police force will continue expand on these initiatives in an effort to reach more young people.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police (Acting), Collin John is assuring the public that every effort will be made to ensure that police officers respond to their calls in times of need.

He said officers have been directed to put measures in place to respond to all scenes of distress as the unavailability of transport should not be used as an excuse.

Acting Commissioner John further stated that the police force is adequately staffed to deal with issues of criminality in the country.







