On Sunday, another two matches of the National Lotteries Authority National First Division Cricket Championship will be played.

Combined Youth will meet Belfongo in an “A” Division match at Buccament, and Rudy’s Electrical Unique Warriors will oppose North Windward Youth in a “B” Division match at Arnos Vale (2) Playing Field.







