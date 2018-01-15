The HAIROUN/ National Lotteries Authority/FLOW North East Football League took place yesterday at the Chili Playing Field in Georgetown, when Bruce Law Chambers Sparta F.C continued their exceptional form this season by defeating Jebelles Chapmans 2-nil to clinch the Premier Division Championship. Kendol Douglas and Wasim Providence scored a goal each. PYOLA of Layou were the defending champions. There are two other games to be played in the Premier Division Championship.

Also on the weekend, NW All Stars defeated Owia F.C 2-nil to advance to the final of the First Division. Ozim Henderson and Omar Cupid were the goal scorers.

Greggs FC reached the Final of the Community Shield Cup by defeating Carib Warriors 2-1. Valdo Anderson scored the two goals for Greggs F.C while Keithron Baptiste converted for Carib Warriors.

At the same venue this afternoon, there will be the second semi-final match in the First Division between World XI and Pride and Joy. The match will be at the Chili Playing Field in Georgetown at 4:15.







