MR MECKY (MICK-KEY) MC CON CHILD better known as JAM-BA of Sandy Bay died on Saturday January 6th at the age of 64.

The funeral for the late MR MECKY (MICK-KEY) MC CON CHILD better known as JAM-BA of Sandy Bay takes place on Saturday January 20th at the Sandy Bay Gospel Chapel. The body lies at the chapel from 1:00 pm. The service begins at 2:00 pm. Burial will be at the London Cemetery.







