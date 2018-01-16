A semi-final match in the First Division of the HAIROUN/National Lotteries Authority/FLOW North East Football League took place yesterday afternoon, when a goal by Curlon Joseph provided World XI with a 1-nil victory over Pride and Joy at the Chili Playing Field in Georgetown.

At the same venue, Bruce Law Chambers Sparta F.C will meet Hairoun Ballerz in the second semi-final match of the Community Shield Cup at 4:15 this afternoon.

The North-East Football League will conclude on 21st January with Finals of the Premier Division, the First Division, and the Community Shield Cup, followed by the Presentation Ceremony.







