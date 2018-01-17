The HAIROUN/National Lotteries Authority/FLOW North East Football League took place yesterday afternoon, when Bruce Law Chambers Sparta F.C outplayed Harioun Ballerz 5-1 to reach the final of the Community Shield Cup at the Chili Playing Field in Georgetown.

Zimroy Charles scored two goals for Bruce Law Chambers Sparta F.C and Brad Richards converted 3 while Jarrel Mc Master scored the single goal for Harioun Ballerz.

Tomorrow afternoon at the Chili Playing Field in Georgetown, Jebelles Chapmans will meet Harioun Ballerz in a Premier Division match at 4:15.







