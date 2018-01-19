BUDGET PRESENTATION PREPARATION

Following a series of Consultations with Government Ministries, Staff in the Ministry of Finance are preparing the Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure, at the House of Assembly on Monday 29th January.

The Ministry of Finance said in a release that there will be some changes and minor adjustments, to meet the changing demands of the government, and the development agenda of the ULP administration. Over the last three weeks – the public servants have been presenting their programs for 2018 to cabinet.

Following the presentation of the Estimates of Expenditure and Revenue Members of Parliament will debate the Estimates.

On February 5th 2018, the Appropriation Bill 2018, or the Budget, will be tabled before the House.

The 2018 budget is grounded in the 2015 manifesto of the ULP, and shaped within the framework of the National Economic and Social Development Plan of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, 2013 to 2025.

There are many regional and international initiatives which will also be included in the 2018 budget. The Ministry says overall – the budget will address the people centered approach of the ULP in terms of the socio economic development of the country.







