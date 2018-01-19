New SVGAMP Executive

The newly elected Executive of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Association of Music Professionals (SVGAMP) said it will be hosting several events this year with the aim to promote and develop the music sector in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The new Executive comprises of Gary Young – President, Marvo O’Brien-Morgan – Vice President, Joffre Venner – General Secretary, Lancelot Chapman – Assistant Secretary, Gary John – PRO, Ezekiel Richards – Treasurer, Maxann Ollivierre – Assistant Treasurer and four Committee Members Bertram Mason, Edgar Lewis, Edwin Johnson and Jemmot Anthony.

The Association commended the outgoing President Bomani Charles and executive for their years of service, hard work and dedication to the development of the music industry in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Association said it intends to foster a more inclusive relationship with its members and the music and creative sector here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. The first quarter, Vincentians can look forward to the reintroduction of Sound Check, visits to schools and radio stations. There will also events like the membership drive, AMP Awards, National Heroes Day Video Screening Day and the International Jazz Day Event.

The Fifth AMP Awards will be held in March to recognize and honour outstanding Vincentian musicians.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related