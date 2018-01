The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force will host the closing ceremony of the NCOs Development course this Friday.

Twenty Six Police Officers from the rank of Corporal to Station Sergeant, attended the three day NCOs Development Course which began on January 15th to 17th.

The officers are undergoing training in several police duty subjects, as they seek to create public awareness and involvement; and to celebrate with each participant on this achievement.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related