CHURCH LEADERSHIP SEMINAR

A Leadership Development Seminar will be held next week to give Church Leaders across the country an opportunity to improve their leadership skills.

The seminar is being organized by Ronmar’s International Ministries, a Jamaica-registered non-governmental organization which is embarking on a series of Leadership and Youth training programmes across the Caribbean.

In a release, Ronmar said its main objective is to equip the Church for effective impact on communities and nations. St. Vincent and the Grenadines will host the first series of seminars from January 29th to February 2nd at the Kingstown Evangelical Church commencing at 6 nightly.

They will be held under the theme; Transformational Church Leadership – Back to Basic and will cover topics such as Leadership; Conflict Resolution; Conducting Effective Meetings and Survey of the New Testament.

On Saturday February 3rd, Youth Leaders and potential leaders along with Youth Advisors will be engaged in a one-day workshop under the theme; ‘Reviving the Youth Ministry for Greater Impact on our Communities’. It will also be held at the Kingstown Evangelical Church commencing at 9 AM.







