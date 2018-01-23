NORTH EAST FOOTBALL AWARDS

Outstanding players in the 2017-2018 National Lotteries Authority/FLOW/Hairoun North East Football League were presented with Awards last Sunday when the League closed at the Chili Playing Field in Georgetown.

In the First Division Championships:

Anthony Hazell of Pride and Joy was adjudged the Best Goal Keeper, the Best Defender Award went to Alex Phillips of N.W All Stars.

Terrison Joseph also of N.W All Stars won the Best Mid-Fielder Award.

Dorian Dallaway of Caesar Real Estate World X1 was named the Best Striker after scoring 8 goals during the season.

Bruce Law Chambers Sparta F.C won all the Awards in the Premier Division. Best Goal Keeper-Kensley Joseph, Best Defender-Colson King, Best Mid-Fielder-Brad Richards, and Best Striker-Wasim Providence.

Specials Awards went to:

Most Discipline Team-First Division Club, Bruce Law Chambers of Mt Grenan, Best Coach/Manager in the League-Jerald Simmons of Caesar Real Estate World X1, with a Coach/Manager Honarary Award going to “Rasta Loti” of Greggs F.C, and the Best Young Player to Terrison Joseph of N.W All Stars.

The winners of the various Competitions were:

In the Premier Division: Bruce Law Chambers Sparta F.C-19 points, second on goal difference, PYOLA F.C of Layou the defending champions, on 15 Points, third Jebelles Chapmans on 15 Points, and 4th Jebelles F.C on 14 Points.

In the First Division:

1st Caesar Real Estate World X1, 2nd N.W All Stars, and Bruce Law Chambers Sparta F.C won the Community Shield Cup.







