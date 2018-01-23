STATE VISIT

A five member delegation from the Republic of China on Taiwan will pay an official visit to St. Vincent and the Grenadines next week.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Trade and Commerce has announced that David Tawei Lee, Taiwan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, along with his spouse, Lin Chih will lead the delegation.

The delegation is scheduled to arrive next week Thursday February 1st and will be met on arrival by Foreign Affairs Minister, Sir Louis Straker, and Doris Charles, Deputy Director of Foreign Policy and Research.

During this visit there will a ceremony for the signing of two Bilateral Projects at the Ministry’s Conference Room from 3:00 p.m. on Thursday February 1st.







