TBPO FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP OPENING

Registration to this year’s Inaugural Top Belair Progressive Organization Football Championship will close this Friday and is scheduled to open on Saturday 3rd February at the Dauphine Playing Field.

Registration forms are available from Ashford Wood, Junior Bacchus, Michael John or the River View Supermarket in Dauphine.

Teams that wish to participate in the Championship are asked to send two Representatives to a meeting tomorrow evening 6:00 at the Dauphine Community Center to discuss matters pertaining to the Championship.







