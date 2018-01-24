SECONDARY SCHOOLS CRICKET

The St. Vincent Grammar School defeated Troumaca-Ontario Secondary School by three wickets at the Buccament Bay Playing Field yesterday in Group “A” of this year’s Secondary Schools 30-Overs Junior Cricket Championship.

The scores: Troumaca-Ontario Secondary School 104 off 18.3-overs; (There were 49 extras, Uton Browne 5 for 15, Luke Wilson 3 for 12), the St. Vincent Grammar School 105 for 7 off 23.5-overs; (Newton Browne 45, and there were 31 extras).

Yesterday’s other scheduled match at Arnos Vale (2) Playing Field in Group “B” between North Union Secondary School and Thomas Saunders Secondary School was cancelled after North Union Secondary School withdrew from the Tournament. The reason for the withdrawal has not been disclosed.

Petit Bordel Secondary School and Troumaca-Ontario Secondary School met in a Group “A” match at the Cumberland Playing Field 10:00 this morning, and George Stephens Secondary School opposed Sandy Bay Secondary in Group “A” at the London Playing Field in Sandy Bay.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related