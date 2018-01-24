SVG CRICKET ASSOCIATION SELECTION FITNESS

Cricketers vying for places on the St. Vincent and the Grenadines National Cricket Teams at every level must meet the “YO-YO” fitness standard to gain selection.

President of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Cricket Association, Dr. Kishore Shallow has made it clear that “the fitness standard is in line with International requirements, which is currently being implemented by Cricket West Indies (CWI).”

Dr. Shallow explained: “Our strategic plan speaks to having the best players in the world, therefore we must ensure that we are amongst the fittest, which is fundamental.”

2nd Vice-President of the Association, Denis Byam, a Physiotherapist said the YO-YO test would be used to measure the fitness standard of players.

According to Byam the test is a common method used to assess the fitness level of Cricketers, and local Cricketers will have to undergo the test ahead of National Training camps and before teams are selected.

Chairman of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Cricket Association Selectin Committee, Roland Wilkinson said: “As Chairman, I appreciate the move to establish a standard for our players, and my panel will be guided by the policy when we select upcoming National Teams.”







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related