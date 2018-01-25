SECONDARY SCHOOLS CRICKET

Troumaca-Ontario Secondary School and George Stephens Secondary School won yesterday’s Group “A” matches of the Secondary Schools 30-Overs Junior Cricket Championship.

Troumaca-Ontario Secondary School defeated Petit Bordel Secondary School by 51 runs at the Cumberland Playing Field.

The scores: Troumaca-Ontario Secondary 105 off 18-overs; (Kalique Bowens 24, extras 40; Clive Smith 3 for 16, Adrian Sam 2 for 23), Petit Bordel Secondary 54 off 14-overs; (Courtney Franklyn 5 for 14, Shaim Samuel 3 for 19).

George Stephens Secondary beat Sandy Bay Secondary on a faster scoring rate after their match at the London Playing Field in Sandy Bay was affected by rain and was decided in the scores after 15-overs.

The scores: George Stephens Secondary 181 for 8 off 25-overs; (Justin McDowall 32, Nick Carter 28, extras 42, Kenneth Edwards 4 for 30, Omarion Bowens 2 for 29), Sandy Bay Secondary 84 for 5 off 15-overs when rained forced the abandonment of play (Mario Baptiste 35, extras 20; Joe Williams 2 for 18).

George Stephens Secondary were 114 off their first 15-overs.

The Championship will continue next Monday.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related