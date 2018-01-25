VINCENTIAN ATHLETES LATEST RESULTS

Last weekend at the Gotham Cup Indoor Athletics Meet in New York, Vincentian Athletes, Kasique Oliver and Shantel Rouse had good performances.

Oliver, who is an Athletic Scholarship at Monroe College, won the Men’s 800-metres in 1 minute, 53.10 seconds. Tauri Augustus of Holy Family University was second in 1 minute, 54.37 seconds, with Bryan Cabral of Monmouth University third in 1 minute, 54.39 seconds.

Rouse, who is at Kingsborough Community College had to settle for third place in the Women’s 60-metres. Her time was 7.69 seconds. Domoah Kutu-a-koi of Monmouth University won the race in 7.64 seconds, and Omasha Rogers of Monroe College second in 7.66 seconds.







