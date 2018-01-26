ASHTON LAGOON RESTORATION BEGINS

Director of the Sustainable Grenadines Incorporated (SUSGREN), Dr. James Lord said work commenced late last year on the Ashton Lagoon Restoration Project.

He said the marine life in the vicinity of the failed Mariner project has died and the mangrove was separated from the sea, they are therefore now seeking to restore the damaged mangrove in the lagoon and reconnect it with the sea.

Dr. Lord said the mangrove in the Lagoon was a nursery for young fish and restoration in this area will encourage fish to return to the lagoon to reproduce. He said they have already started training people to manage the recovery of the lagoon and added that they will also be constructing nature trails and training people to offer birding tours as they aim to return the area to economic activity.







