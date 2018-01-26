INVEST SVG PROMOTIONAL VIDEO

Invest SVG, today launched a video documentary which will be used as a promotional tool to attract investments to St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The video dubbed “Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Set To Takeoff” – was shot and edited by the Financial Times UK for its FDI Location program. It showcases the country’s developing economic sectors and what it has to offer to investors and tourists.

Delivering remarks during this morning’s launch, Chairman of Invest SVG Anthony Regisford, said the decision to create the promotional film was a wise choice, as they seek to further market the country and strengthen the nation’s presence, on the international stage.

Meanwhile Executive Director of Invest SVG, Annette Mark said they are proud of the result of their collaboration with the Financial Times UK, and the video will go a long way in promoting the country as an emerging business and tourism jurisdiction, that investors can capitalize on.

She is also encouraging everyone to share the video on all Social Media platforms.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related