RUSSIAN CITIZENS APPEAL

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Trade and Commerce on behalf of the Embassy of the Russian Federation in the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, is informing citizens of the Russian Federation residing in St. Vincent and the Grenadines of the Russian Presidential election to be held on March 18th this year.

Russian citizens living in St. Vincent and the Grenadines are advised that the opportunity to vote exists through the setup of a polling station at the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Guyana.

The embassy’s address is 3 Public Road, Kitty, Georgetown, Guyana.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that any concerns or requests for information should be directed to the Embassy of the Russian Federation at email address [email protected]







