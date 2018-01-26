SHARPES- FIRST MURDER

St. Vincent and the Grenadines recorded its first murder for 2018 last evening, following a shooting incident, which occurred in the Central Kingstown Constituency of Sharpes.

Online News Source, 784 quoted the Criminal Investigations Department as saying that 21 year old Jabarry Charles, was shot dead, at his own birthday party.

The report stated that an unknown assailant who opened gun fire on the attendees also injured four other persons. They are receiving treatment at the Milton Cato Memorial hospital.

Police are carrying out investigations into the murder.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related