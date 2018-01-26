STODDARD- NEW DIGICEL CEO

Vincentian Addison Stoddard has been appointed Chief Operating Officer for Digicel’s Turks and Caicos operations, effective immediately.

Mr. Addison is charged with delivering operational excellence across all channels, while adopting a digital-first approach to ensuring the best communications experience to all customers.

As one of his first priorities, Mr. Stoddard will continue overseeing the major rebuild of Digicel’s infrastructure network, which started a few months ago.

After joining Digicel in 2003 as a Computer Systems Engineer in its St. Vincent and Grenadines operations, Mr. Stoddard spent two years in the Jamaica operations as Systems Engineer before moving to the Turks and Caicos as IP/VAS Manager in 2006.

Excited about his new role, Mr. Stoddard said it’s an exciting time for Digicel and its customers and he’s thrilled to be leading an already amazing team during this period of the company’s transformation.

In congratulating Stoddard, Founding CEO, shareholder and Director for Digicel Turks and Caicos, Mr. E. Jay Saunders, said Addison’s appointment is well deserved.







