MISS ESTHER ANTHONY of Clare Valley formerly of Troumaca and Canada died on Saturday January 20th at the age of 68. There will be a Thanksgiving Service on Friday February 2nd at the Kingstown Methodist Church at 3:30 pm and a Funeral service on Saturday February 3rd at the Troumaca Methodist Church at 3:00 pm. Burial will be at the Troumaca Cemetery.







