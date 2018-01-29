RICHLAND PARK NETBALL RESULTS

In the VITA Malt KDLT Richland Park Netball Championship, Young Strugglers thrashed Country Meet Town Out-Ah-Trouble 80-27 yesterday at the Hard Court of the Richland Park Government School.

In an earlier match yesterday, Vultures gained a 65-28 victory over Bruce Law Chambers Gregg’s Netballers, and 3J’S Valley Strikers narrowly squeezed past V-Sport Youths 37-35 on Saturday, while J&G Scorchers defeated Country Meet Town Out-Ah-Trouble 81-32. Also, Young Strugglers won from Island Blend Success 66-36.

J&G Scorchers will clash with Island Blend Success at the Hard Court of the Richland Park Government School this afternoon at 5:30.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related