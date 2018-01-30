2018 SVG COMMUNITY COLLEGE BASKETBALL

The 2018 St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College QUICKCASH Basketball Championship will now get going this Friday instead of today to allow the finalization of some Administrative details and the positioning of new Basketball backboards at the Court of the Villa Campus.

The Opening matches will be in the afternoon between defending champions, Year One DASGS Shooters and Year Two DASGS Pacers at 1:30, Year One DTVE Hornets and Year Two DTVE Ballers will contest the second match at 2:30, with newcomers, Just Graduated playing against BLUECHIP Basketball Academy at 3:30.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related