Yesterday afternoon’s heavy rain forced the postponement of the match in the VITA Malt/KDLT Richland Park Netball Championship between Island Blend Success and J & G Scorchers at the Hard Court of the Richland Park Government School.

At the same venue this afternoon, Vultures will face 3J’s Valley Strikers at 5:00.







