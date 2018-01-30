ZEFAL BAILEY & PETER DURRANT WON-CYCLING

Zefal Bailey and Peter Durrant won the Elite and Masters Divisions respectively of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Cycling Union’s second Road Race of the year on Sunday.

Bailey won the Elite 21-mile Race from Kingstown to

Shipping Bay, between Peruvian Vale and Biabou and back to Sion Hill, in 1 hour, 21 minutes 28.22 seconds.

Second was Samuel Lyttle in 1 hour, 22 minutes, 31.30 seconds.

Durrant won the 17-mile Masters Race from Kingstown to Argyle and back to Sion Hill in 1 hour, 11 minutes, 58.14 seconds, second was Steve Ollivierre 1 hour, 18 minutes, 04.43 seconds.

Oral Baptiste came third in 1 hour, 24 minutes 34.96 seconds, Martin Bollers, fourth in 1 hour, 53 minutes, 44.89 seconds and fifth, Leroy Constantine in 2 hours, 00 minutes, 00.14 seconds.

The next Event on the calendar will take place in two weeks-time and the route will be announced soon.







