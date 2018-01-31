MS LAFLEUR CEN-LEEN LONETTE JACK better known as BOOM BOOM and COUNTRY GIRL of Dickson Village, Georgetown died on Friday January 19th at the age of 31. The funeral takes place on Saturday February 3rd at the Bethel Gospel Assembly, Mt Bentick, Bay Road, Georgetown. The body lies at the church from 1:00pm. The service begins at 2:30pm. Burial will be at the Georgetown Cemetery. The Van “I LIKE IT” of Redemption Sharpes and the Van with Registration number HN64 will transport persons wishing to attend the funeral.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related