ALTERNATIVE LIVELIHOODS AND SUSGREN

The Sustainable Grenadines Incorporated, SUSGREN, is recommending – that local fisher folk explore alternative sources of livelihood, in addition to fishing.

The recommendation came from Fisheries Co-ordinator for SUSGREN, Audwin Andrews, as he wrapped up a series of consultations held in Bequia on the weekend, focusing on Hazard Analysis Critical Control Points (HACCP).

Mr. Andrews said while Fishers earn a livelihood they also have to ensure that fish stocks are available for future generations.

He said SUSGREN has recorded a reduction in the populations of a number of fish species and some fisher folk have already turned to alternative livelihoods.

He says one example of this is on the Grenadine island of Mayreau, where the fisher folk have turned to harvesting Sea Moss for production.







