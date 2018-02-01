HUNTING SEASON CLOSES

The Forestry Department is reminding hunters that the Hunting Season for Mammals and Reptiles officially ended yesterday.

Senior Forestry Supervisor, Cornelius Richards said yesterday, while the Hunting Season has ended for these animals, it will continue until the end of February for Birds.

Richards says people have a three-day grace period until February 4th to dispose of any meat or other parts of these Mammals and Reptiles which they may still have in their possession.

Mr. Richards says people who do not adhere to the guidelines and are caught with any meat from these wild-life species can be charged or fined under the laws of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.







