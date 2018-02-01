INVEST SVG AND MARIJUANA

Invest SVG said the Government’s recent announcement to decriminalize Marijuana for medicinal purposes in the future, will be one of the major areas for investments.

This statement was made by Executive Director of Invest SVG, Annette Mark during the launch of a promotional video last Friday dubbed “Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Set To Takeoff” – which was shot and edited by the Financial Times UK for its FDI Location program. It showcases the country’s developing economic sectors and what it has to offer to investors and tourists.

Miss Mark said Medical Marijuana will attract investments to St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Invest SVG is positioning itself to capitalize on the benefits which this can bring to the country and said local and investors have already started expressing interest in this regard.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related