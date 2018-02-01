MINISTER FRANCIS AND 25 ROADS

Twenty-five roads have been earmarked to be rehabilitated under the Secondary Village and Feeder Roads program for the years 2018, 2019 and 2020.

The announcement was made by Minister of Transport, Works, Local Government, Urban Development and Postal Services, Julian Francis during his contribution to the debate on the Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure in Parliament.

Minister Francis said under this project which is funded jointly by the Kuwait Fund and the OPEC Fund, a total of 96.4 million dollars has been earmarked to be spent on these roads.

He also noted that feeder roads across the country are in poor condition and the funds have now been allocated to have them fixed.







