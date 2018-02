NLA PREMIER DIVISION CRICKET RESULTS

There were victories for Smashers, Radcliffe Too and Combined Youths in the National Lotteries Authority First Division Cricket Championship last weekend.

Smashers defeated Carl Joseph Law Chambers ASCO by 188 runs.

The scores: Smashers 294; Romano Rouse 64, Cuthbert Springer 61, O-ZICO Williams 48; Rangel Small 4 for 80, Carl Joseph Law Chambers ASCO 106; Rangel Small 34; Javid Hoyte 5 for 4, Darren Russell 3 for 27.

Radcliffe Too secured a 7-wicket victory over Victors (2).

The scores: Victors (2) 109; Jordan Jacobs 25; Kadoute Lewis 4 for 12, Rayno-Born Hillocks 3 for 23, Radcliffe Too 111 for 3; Kensley Joseph 45.

Combine Youths beat Keegan’s Bequia X1 by 3 wickets.

The scores: Keegan’s Bequia X1 93; Jenry Ollivierre 20; Jerran Wyllie 6 for 18, Nickie Antoine 2 for 13, Combined Youths 96 for 7; Jordan Samuel 34, O’Neil Endeavour 22; Odie Ollivierre 2 for 10.







