POLICE-ACCIDENT

Police are investigating a motor vehicular accident which occurred on the Buccament Bay Public Road at about 5:40 pm on Friday.

Police said a purple Toyota Hiace Omnibus, registration number H2592, owned by Ricky Coombs of Barrouallie/Anguilla and driven by Osbourne Barbour of Barrouallie ran off the Buccament Bay Public Road and struck a house belonging to Joseph Gordon causing the omnibus to overturn onto is roof in the yard.

According to the Police thirteen (13) out of the fourteen (14) passengers on board the omnibus at the time received minor injuries and were treated at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital (MCMH) and were later discharged. However, Kelita Alexander, 53yrs domestic of Barrouallie, the fourteenth (14th) passenger is currently warded at the Female Surgical Ward at Hospital, as a result of injuries sustained in the accident.

The driver reported that while driving he heard a loud explosion from the vehicle’s left tire and as a result, he lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle was extensively damaged. Investigations are continuing in this matter.







