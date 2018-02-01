TAIWAN VISIT TODAY

A five-member delegation from the Republic of China on Taiwan will pay a one-day state visit to the country today.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Trade and Commerce, Sir Louis Straker will officially welcome the delegation at the Argyle International Airport.

The delegation will be led by His Excellency, David Tawei Lee, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of China on Taiwan, who will be accompanied by his wife, Lin Chih.

This is the first time that Minister Lee is visiting St. Vincent and the Grenadines. However, since the establishment of Diplomatic relations between both countries in 1981 and the Taiwan Technical Mission one year later, in 1982, SVG has received previous visits by Foreign Ministers in 2013, 2005 and 2003.

As part of the Official State Visit there will be a signing of a bilateral Agreement on the Capacity Building Project for the Prevention and Control of Diabetes in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the Launch of the Electronic Document and Records Management System and PKI Smart Card System.

Today’s Signing Ceremony will commence at three this afternoon at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Conference Room.







