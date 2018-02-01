The Dr. J.P. Eustace Secondary School is the First School in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, to benefit from a Triple H. Youth Development Programme; designed to increase the capacity of students – to settle disputes without resorting to violence or disruptive behaviors.

A Youth Development Program dubbed Help, Hope, Heal, co-ordinated by the regional Impact Justice Project was officially launched on Tuesday, January 30th, at the School’s Auditorium at Lower Edinboro.

Education Officer responsible for Counselling, Chesley Ferdinand, says there are many challenges in society that needs to be addressed and the Ministry of Education is happy, to have partnered with Impact Justice, for the development of the programme.

Twenty-six students, 13 boys and 13 girls of the Dr. J.P Eustace Secondary School have been chosen by the School’s guidance Counsellors to be a part of the Triple H programme.

The programme was first held in Barbados at the Parkinson Memorial Secondary School.







