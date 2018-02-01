YUGGE FARELL OUT ON BAIL

Former Model, Yugge Farrell was granted one thousand dollars bail, after she appeared in the Kingstown Magistrate’s Court, on Monday of this week.

The 23 year old is charged with using abusive language to the wife of Finance Minister, Camillo Gonsalves.

In other developments, Barbadian Queen’s Counsel, Andrew Pilgrim is now leading the defence in the case.

Farrell had been previously hospitalized at the Mental Health center, while a magistrate decided on the arguments presented in court, regarding the acceptance of a report from the psychiatric hospital.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related