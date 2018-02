Yellow House (BRERETON) with 494 points dethroned last year’s champion, Eustace House (GREEN) to win this year’s Kingstown Preparatory School Athletics Championships held last Thursday at Arnos Vale Playing Field.

Second was John House (BLUE) with 487 points, Eustace House third with 420 points and in the cellar position was Wilson House (RED) on 358 points.







