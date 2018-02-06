GRAMMAR SCHOOL & GIRL’S HIGH ROAD RELAY

Reeves House (BLUE) did the hat-trick in the Kingstown Co-operative Credit Union’s Annual St. Vincent Grammar School 6-leg Road Relay, winning in a time of 50 minutes, 39.35 seconds this morning.

Second was Crick House (RED) in 52 minutes, 22.60 seconds, Lopey House (YELLOW) third in 56 minutes, 47.67 seconds, and fourth Millar House (GREEN) in 57 minutes, 49.35 seconds.

In the Girl’s High School Race was won by Moffett House (YELLOW) in 44 minutes, 24.77 seconds, Headmistress House (BLUE) in 44 minutes, 44.57 seconds, third was Staff House (GREEN) in 46 minutes, 17.85 seconds, and Grimble House (RED) in 47 minutes, 53.03 seconds.

The St. Vincent Grammar School and the Girl’s High School will hold their Annual Athletics Championships next Wednesday 14th February at the Main Arnos Vale Playing Field.







