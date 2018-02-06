SVG COMMUNITY COLLEGE BASKETBALL FIXTURES

Three second round matches are scheduled for this afternoon in the QUICKCASH St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Basketball Championship at the Hard Court of the Campus at Villa.

Defending champions, Year One Division of Arts Sciences and General Studies Shooters will play against Year Two Division of Technical Vocational Education Ballers at 1:30.

At 2.30, Just Graduated Combined will square off with against Year Two Division of Arts Sciences and General Studies Pacers, while at 3:30, Year One Division Technical Vocational Education Hornets will oppose BlueChip Basketball Academy.







