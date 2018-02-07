SVG COMMUNITY COLLEGE BASKETBALL RESULTS

Year Two Division of Arts Sciences and General Studies Pacers, Year One Division Technical Vocational Education Hornets and Defending champions, Year One Division of Arts Sciences and General Studies Shooters took the honours yesterday afternoon in the second round of the QUICKCASH St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Basketball Championship at the Hard Court of the Campus in Villa.

Year Two Division of Arts Sciences and General Studies Pacers held off a spirited Just Graduated Combined for their second straight win of 45-33. Marcus Thomas had a game high 24 points for Year Two Division of Arts Sciences and General Studies Pacers. Lennox Ince led the scoring for Just Graduated Combined with 18 points.

Year One Division Technical Vocational Education Hornets managed a 29-24 victory over BlueChip Basketball Academy.

Defending champions, Year One Division of Arts Sciences and General Studies Shooters enjoyed the biggest win of the afternoon, when they outplayed Year Two Division of Technical Vocational Education Ballers 74-14 led by Lemus Christopher’s 28 points, 16 points each by Doris Daniel and Donja Penniston, and 14 from Garner Harris.

This afternoon at 1:30, Year Two Division of Arts Sciences and General Studies Pacers and Year One Division Technical Vocational Education Hornets will meet.

Year One Division of Arts Sciences and General Studies Shooters will oppose Just Graduated Combined at 2:30 this afternoon.

All matches will be at the Campus of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines College in Villa.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related