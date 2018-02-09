BROWNE-DRUG MEETING

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has established a National Drug Council as part of ongoing efforts to address the issue of illicit drug use.

The announcement was made by Minister of Health Wellness and the Environment Luke Browne this week, as he addressed the opening of a Regional Meeting for Policymakers and Heads of National Drug Authorities on the Multilateral Evaluation Mechanism (MEM).

The meeting was hosted here on Wednesday by the Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment, the Inter-American Drug Abuse Control Commission of the Organization of American and the CARICOM Secretariat.

During his remarks, Minister Browne said the Government has also established a Working Committee to tackle the issue of drug abuse.

This week’s meeting was followed by a two-day workshop for stakeholders, which is scheduled to wrap up today at the Foreign Affairs Conference Room.







