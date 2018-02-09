Minister of Education, St. Clair “Jimmy” Prince has said that significant developments will take place this year in the delivery of Primary and Secondary education at Schools across the nation..

Contributing to debate on the 2018 Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure last week, Minister Prince said 46 million dollars has been allocated to finance the operations of the sixty-eight primary schools across the country.

He said the Government also assists many of the private and pre-primary schools across the country.

Minister Prince said more than 39 million dollars has been allocated to the nation’s twenty-six secondary schools, as the Ministry makes a concerted effort to further enhance the delivery of education in the state.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related