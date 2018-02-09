SVGBS CROSQ WORKSHOP

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Bureau of Standards (SVGBS) will be hosting a consultation on Draft CARICOM Regional Energy Efficiency Building Code (FDCREEBC).

The Consultation, in collaboration with the CARICOM Regional Organization for Standards and Quality, CROSQ will be held on Monday at the Sunset shores Beach Hotel Conference Room from 9am.

The objective of the National Consultation is to enable the local stakeholders to review the Final Draft CARICOM Regional Energy Efficiency Building Code.

This is in an effort to coordinate the inputs and comments from St. Vincent and the Grenadines and to ensure that the country’s interests are reflected in the final document before its adaption and implementation.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related